Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $218,000 Investment in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 514.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 94.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

HP traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.37. 238,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.27.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $697.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile



Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

