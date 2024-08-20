Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Trinity Industries by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Trinity Industries by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRN. StockNews.com cut Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TRN traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.86. 36,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,209. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.88. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $841.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 4.98%. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trinity Industries

(Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.