Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases Shares of 524 Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Insulet by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 138.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PODD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.13.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In other news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,333,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,779,488.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,333,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,488.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total transaction of $405,806.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,286. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Trading Down 5.2 %

Insulet stock traded down $10.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.73. The stock had a trading volume of 508,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,486. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.16. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $223.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.69.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.