Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases Shares of 6,532 Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 389.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.86. 102,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,090. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.60 and a fifty-two week high of $129.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.53 and its 200-day moving average is $115.70.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.33.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

