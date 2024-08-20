Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $1.09 Million Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,676 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in THOR Industries by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.04 and a 200-day moving average of $104.01. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $129.31.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

