Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $571,000 Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNTX. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Gentex by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gentex during the second quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the first quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.31. 344,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,476. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.20. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $572.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.28 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 17.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

