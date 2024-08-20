Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 57,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the first quarter worth about $164,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ASAN traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $13.47. 394,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,330. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.10. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $23.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $172.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.53 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 77.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,063,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,958,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,050,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,754,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,063,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,958,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,976. Company insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASAN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Asana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

