Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,513.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.
EMCOR Group Stock Performance
EME traded down $4.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $363.87. 72,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,447. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $191.50 and a one year high of $401.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $368.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.99. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.06.
EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.60%.
EMCOR Group Company Profile
EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
