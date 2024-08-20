NetMind Token Price Hits $2.19 (NMT)

NetMind Token (NMT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. NetMind Token has a market capitalization of $84.66 million and approximately $9.40 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NetMind Token has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One NetMind Token token can currently be bought for about $2.19 or 0.00003616 BTC on exchanges.

NetMind Token Profile

NetMind Token launched on April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,684,924 tokens. The official message board for NetMind Token is netmind.ai/blog. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai. The official website for NetMind Token is power.netmind.ai.

NetMind Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,073.2 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 2.10830585 USD and is down -7.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $10,520,897.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

