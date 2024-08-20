Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$9.25 at Desjardins

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Desjardins from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NXR.UN. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. National Bankshares raised Nexus Industrial REIT from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$8.78.

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock opened at C$7.92 on Friday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of C$6.08 and a 52-week high of C$8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.88, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.40. The firm has a market cap of C$560.26 million, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0533 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

In other Nexus Industrial REIT news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$63,586.80. In related news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,586.80. Also, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$679,850.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 111,160 shares of company stock valued at $758,691 over the last 90 days. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

