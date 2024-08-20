Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires 597 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $16,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AON by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,093,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in AON by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,442,000 after buying an additional 23,558 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AON during the second quarter worth $428,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in AON by 87.0% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 7.1% in the second quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AON traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.37. 151,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,965. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $344.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.62. The company has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.21.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

