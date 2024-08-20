Ninety One UK Ltd Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,535 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF were worth $13,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 12,171.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 583,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,773,000 after acquiring an additional 578,869 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 36,076.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 335,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after buying an additional 334,786 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 122.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 468,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after acquiring an additional 258,175 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,706,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,556,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Performance

KSA stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.87. The company had a trading volume of 172,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,411. The company has a market cap of $782.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.58. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.54.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

