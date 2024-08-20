Ninety One UK Ltd Has $18.84 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,888 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $18,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,153,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $764,526,000 after acquiring an additional 137,341 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,286,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $743,690,000 after buying an additional 107,915 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $500,685,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,080,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,815,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,773,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $558,390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC traded down $5.12 on Tuesday, reaching $173.78. The company had a trading volume of 746,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $139.32 and a 52 week high of $221.11. The stock has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.36 and its 200-day moving average is $180.10.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 16.48%.

MPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

