Ninety One UK Ltd Makes New $2.64 Million Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,685 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% during the second quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 404,749 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $17,910,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 274,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $12,140,000 after buying an additional 137,071 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.8% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 73,345 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 24.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,005,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,489,959. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.75. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.73.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LVS. Argus cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

