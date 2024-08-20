Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases 216,693 Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,776,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,693 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.16% of BRF worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its position in BRF by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 5,738,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,313 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its position in BRF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 17,945,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,646 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in BRF by 589.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 65,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 56,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in BRF by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 51,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BRF from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded BRF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on BRF from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

BRFS stock remained flat at $4.67 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,092,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,798. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.51. Brf S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $4.69.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. BRF had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

