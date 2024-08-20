Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 932,885 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 71.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 367,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932,885 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $23,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of C traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,546,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,858,756. The stock has a market cap of $116.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.62. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

