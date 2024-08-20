Ninety One UK Ltd Trims Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,631 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE MRK traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $114.72. 1,518,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,656,194. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.00. The company has a market cap of $290.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.92, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 41.67%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

