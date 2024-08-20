Nordson (NDSN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $661.06 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nordson to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nordson Stock Down 0.0 %

NDSN stock opened at $239.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.73. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson has a 12-month low of $208.91 and a 12-month high of $279.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 37.19%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NDSN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.40.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

