Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Nucor were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 94.2% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Nucor by 208.0% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.98. 309,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,365. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.89. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.41 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $187.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NUE

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.