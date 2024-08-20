NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Down 6.8%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.78. 1,455,311 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 5,000,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NuScale Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 61.82% and a negative net margin of 592.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 12,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $108,134.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,539.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NuScale Power news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 12,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $108,134.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,539.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert K. Temple sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,054 shares in the company, valued at $190,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMR. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

