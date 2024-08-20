NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) Stock Position Lifted by Apollon Financial LLC

Apollon Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC owned about 3.06% of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 56.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 70,536 shares during the last quarter.

NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA NUAG traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $21.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,287. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $21.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.74.

NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUAG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a US broad-market investment-grade bond index, overweighting market segments with higher yield potential while maintaining the overall risk and credit profile of the broad market.

