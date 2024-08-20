Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 140,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 576,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JQC. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 426.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 419,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 340,231 shares in the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 59,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 30,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 67,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 43,007 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE JQC opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $5.78.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.29%.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

