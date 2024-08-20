nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $1,267,053.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 7,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.71 per share, with a total value of $497,161.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,572.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $1,267,053.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Down 1.1 %

nVent Electric stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.20. 491,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,861. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $86.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.29.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $880.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVT. Barclays raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

