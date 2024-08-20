Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.95. 799,443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,191,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Olaplex from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.18.

Olaplex Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 7.85.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $103.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.65 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLPX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Olaplex by 2,108.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the second quarter worth $33,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Olaplex by 38.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

