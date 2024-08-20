Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Omeros
Omeros Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omeros
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros during the first quarter worth approximately $538,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Omeros by 75.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 12,951 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Omeros during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the period. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Omeros Company Profile
Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Omeros
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.