Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Omeros stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. Omeros has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $5.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94. The company has a market cap of $243.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros during the first quarter worth approximately $538,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Omeros by 75.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 12,951 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Omeros during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the period. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

