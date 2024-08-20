OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.06.

NASDAQ OCX opened at $3.24 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $4.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91.

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

