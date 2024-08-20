O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY traded up $5.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,127.44. The stock had a trading volume of 117,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,068.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,060.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,978.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,049,409.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,589 shares of company stock worth $39,989,614. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,130.67.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

