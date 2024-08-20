Owen Wilson Acquires 7,959 Shares of REA Group Limited (ASX:REA) Stock

REA Group Limited (ASX:REA – Get Free Report) insider Owen Wilson acquired 7,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$213.52 ($144.27) per share, with a total value of A$1,699,405.68 ($1,148,247.08).

On Monday, June 24th, Owen Wilson sold 1,000 shares of REA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$196.98 ($133.09), for a total transaction of A$196,980.00 ($133,094.59).

On Thursday, June 13th, Owen Wilson sold 1,000 shares of REA Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$191.75 ($129.56), for a total transaction of A$191,750.00 ($129,560.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.81, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from REA Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.83. REA Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, India, and internationally. It provides property and property-related services on websites and mobile applications. The company operates residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, smartline.com.au, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, realtor.com, Flatmates.com.au, property.com.au, simpology.com.au, campaignagent.com.au, proptrack.com.au, myfun.com, housing.com, propertygurugroup.com, realtor.com, spacely.com.au, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, 99.co, and 1form.com.au.

