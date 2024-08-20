Owen Wilson Acquires 7,959 Shares of REA Group Limited (ASX:REA) Stock

REA Group Limited (ASX:REA – Get Free Report) insider Owen Wilson acquired 7,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$213.52 ($144.27) per share, with a total value of A$1,699,405.68 ($1,148,247.08).
Owen Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 24th, Owen Wilson sold 1,000 shares of REA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$196.98 ($133.09), for a total transaction of A$196,980.00 ($133,094.59).
- On Thursday, June 13th, Owen Wilson sold 1,000 shares of REA Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$191.75 ($129.56), for a total transaction of A$191,750.00 ($129,560.81).
REA Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.81, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
REA Group Increases Dividend
About REA Group
REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, India, and internationally. It provides property and property-related services on websites and mobile applications. The company operates residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, smartline.com.au, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, realtor.com, Flatmates.com.au, property.com.au, simpology.com.au, campaignagent.com.au, proptrack.com.au, myfun.com, housing.com, propertygurugroup.com, realtor.com, spacely.com.au, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, 99.co, and 1form.com.au.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than REA Group
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for REA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.