Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Apollon Financial LLC

Apollon Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,820 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.