Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,585 Shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IETC. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 665,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,139,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,539,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 92,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after buying an additional 13,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 45,793 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IETC traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.92. 64,688 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.52 million, a PE ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.19.

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

