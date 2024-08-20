Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,216 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,633 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 748.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 13,426 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 75,333 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 31,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 178.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded down $4.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.24. The company had a trading volume of 461,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,961. The stock has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.08 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.34 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FANG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.85.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

