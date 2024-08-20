Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth $191,000.

XT stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.41. The company had a trading volume of 38,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,543. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $61.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.53.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

