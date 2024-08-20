Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Mister Car Wash by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth $181,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

In related news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 33,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $234,954.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,050,517 shares in the company, valued at $35,000,082.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 33,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $234,954.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,050,517 shares in the company, valued at $35,000,082.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $28,267.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,854 shares in the company, valued at $310,838.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,928 shares of company stock valued at $319,179. 70.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mister Car Wash from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

Shares of MCW stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,407,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

