Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.07. The stock had a trading volume of 27,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,299. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $183.29 and a 1 year high of $250.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.21.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

