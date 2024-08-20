Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,807,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,700,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,586,000 after buying an additional 382,145 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 386.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 450,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,822,000 after acquiring an additional 358,182 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,029,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,001,000 after acquiring an additional 355,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,935,000.

Shares of ESGU stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.61. The company had a trading volume of 140,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,095. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.32. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $89.69 and a 12 month high of $124.11. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

