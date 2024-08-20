Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 427,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,338,000 after buying an additional 156,117 shares during the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the second quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the second quarter valued at about $13,407,000.

NYSEARCA:IGM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,321. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $98.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.86 and a 200-day moving average of $87.91.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

