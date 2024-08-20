Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $327,000 in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,011 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,686,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in NOV by 769.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,166,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456,581 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NOV by 12.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 35,072,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $684,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946,504 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 779.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 858,823 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 761,219 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in NOV by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,122,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,437,000 after buying an additional 533,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NOV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.58.

NYSE NOV traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.63. 1,282,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,698,339. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.43.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. NOV had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

