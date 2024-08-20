Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $342,000 Investment in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LH. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 313.2% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE LH traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.00. The stock had a trading volume of 97,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,578. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $191.97 and a 52-week high of $238.46.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $3,359,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,008,423.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 586 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $3,359,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,008,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,679 shares of company stock worth $6,262,206 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Laboratory Co. of America

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.