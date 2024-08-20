Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 154.9% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 397.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTRA stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,947,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,395,253. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $29.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.67. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Coterra Energy’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on CTRA shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.56.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

