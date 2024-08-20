Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Entergy by 2,172.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.50. 324,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,482. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $123.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.78 and its 200-day moving average is $107.14.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

In other news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,363,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,307,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.04.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

