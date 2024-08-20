Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130,142 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 228.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,193,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,844,000 after buying an additional 6,394,978 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,212,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,936,000 after buying an additional 3,035,472 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,155,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,746,000 after buying an additional 2,704,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,403,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,169,000 after buying an additional 2,545,589 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,661,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,444,059. The company has a market capitalization of $80.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.83.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

