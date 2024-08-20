Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,653 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CUBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.73.

Insider Activity at CubeSmart

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $366,054.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,358. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $366,054.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,358. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 43,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $2,085,639.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,194.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,217 shares of company stock worth $4,244,344. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $49.04. The company had a trading volume of 338,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,996. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $49.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.68 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 113.33%.

About CubeSmart

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.