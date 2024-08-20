Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 4,330 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 14,663.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on FLS shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

Insider Transactions at Flowserve

In other Flowserve news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,112,604.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,354,005.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flowserve Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE FLS traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.05. 248,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $35.31 and a 12 month high of $52.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

About Flowserve

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.