Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 559 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.59.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $201.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,588,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.22 and its 200-day moving average is $183.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $210.84.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

