Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,437 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,563,020,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,616,803 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $771,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,569,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,129,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,127 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 359.3% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 957,699 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $282,406,000 after purchasing an additional 749,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $177,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 8.5 %

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $29.13 on Tuesday, hitting $372.49. 6,676,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,402,795. The company has a market cap of $120.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $327.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.68. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.64 and a 1 year high of $380.84.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $99,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total value of $660,601.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,315 shares of company stock worth $118,696,590 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.