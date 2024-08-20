Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,937 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PARAA. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 708.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 416.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Paramount Global by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PARAA traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $22.71. The company had a trading volume of 39,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $26.34.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is -133.32%.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Further Reading

