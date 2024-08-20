Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,576 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18,094.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,620,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,722 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,615,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,681,000 after buying an additional 3,121,091 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,978,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,624,000 after buying an additional 1,183,904 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,274,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,908,000 after acquiring an additional 659,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,147,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,140,000 after acquiring an additional 601,790 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SPHQ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.76. 77,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,182. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $65.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.