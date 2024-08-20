Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 112.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 312.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,253 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.