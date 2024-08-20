Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 664,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,578,000 after purchasing an additional 117,813 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 509,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,172,000 after purchasing an additional 18,806 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.8% during the second quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 20,112 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE BMY traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $49.30. 9,066,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,861,075. The company has a market capitalization of $99.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average of $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $63.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

