Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 1,393 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,766 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,192,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,097,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479,963 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 512.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,737,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $433,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,252,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,705,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,085 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3,931.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,455,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $185,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,219,929 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $409,833,000 after buying an additional 1,015,158 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $159.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.76. 4,335,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,702,242. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $102.27 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $129.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

